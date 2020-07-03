All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2731 Dupont Ave S

2731 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b42fb7d00b ----
$1000 off first months rent with lease signed by 3/29 and has a start date of 4/1-Don\'t miss this Spring Special!

Stunning pet friendly 3 bedroom upper level duplex Lyn-Lake!

Unit is sun filled, has gleaming hardwoods, recent updates throughout and parking options. 2nd bathroom is 1 3/4-includes a shower. Free laundry in the building. Located in between Lyn-Lake and Lowry Hill East and just blocks from Lake of the Isles.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill, snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages and any optional utility.
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
2 garage stalls available for $70 each

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/b42fb7d00b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
2731 Dupont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2731 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Dupont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Dupont Ave S offers parking.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Dupont Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
No, 2731 Dupont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2731 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Dupont Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Dupont Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Dupont Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

