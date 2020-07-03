2731 Dupont Ave S

Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b42fb7d00b ----

$1000 off first months rent with lease signed by 3/29 and has a start date of 4/1-Don\'t miss this Spring Special!



Stunning pet friendly 3 bedroom upper level duplex Lyn-Lake!



Unit is sun filled, has gleaming hardwoods, recent updates throughout and parking options. 2nd bathroom is 1 3/4-includes a shower. Free laundry in the building. Located in between Lyn-Lake and Lowry Hill East and just blocks from Lake of the Isles.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill, snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages and any optional utility.

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

2 garage stalls available for $70 each



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/b42fb7d00b