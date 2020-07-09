2703 East 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/03/20 Great unit for young professionals, graduate students, or small family. Unit is within walking distance of the West Bank.

The line 7 bus leaves right across the street from the unit and drops you right at the West Bank of the university of Minnesota or in downtown Minneapolis.

It's 2 blocks from Cub (Grocery Store) and Target,

The townhome is located in Seward Neighborhood.

1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).

Includes a washer/dryer, central air/heat, and 2 car garage.

Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances

2 blocks from Lake street (restaurants)

3 blocks from light rail stop

3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, $1999/month.

Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets and a balcony.



Due to COVID-19 we have created a video showing.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nVnMHHdCcoyFspQRVi-mXEma1fQk9QZy/view



If you'd like to schedule a Zoom showing, this can be conducted by request.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2703-e-28th-st-minneapolis-mn-55406-usa/b56f825c-fc26-4c79-9a56-1c2f3b791e06



No Pets Allowed



