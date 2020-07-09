2703 East 28th Street

Amenities
Available 08/03/20 Great unit for young professionals, graduate students, or small family. Unit is within walking distance of the West Bank.
The line 7 bus leaves right across the street from the unit and drops you right at the West Bank of the university of Minnesota or in downtown Minneapolis.
It's 2 blocks from Cub (Grocery Store) and Target,
The townhome is located in Seward Neighborhood.
1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).
Includes a washer/dryer, central air/heat, and 2 car garage.
Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances
2 blocks from Lake street (restaurants)
3 blocks from light rail stop
3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, $1999/month.
Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets and a balcony.
Due to COVID-19 we have created a video showing.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nVnMHHdCcoyFspQRVi-mXEma1fQk9QZy/view
If you'd like to schedule a Zoom showing, this can be conducted by request.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2703-e-28th-st-minneapolis-mn-55406-usa/b56f825c-fc26-4c79-9a56-1c2f3b791e06
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5858676)