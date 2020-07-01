2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

***QUICK MOVE IN! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Please fill out online Agent Showing form or call/Text Agent 612.545.8138



We will walk thru. virtually and then take safe measures to show property.



Twin Cities Home Rental Proudly offers you this AmazingCondo in awesome location and featuring great curb appeal inside and out!



How lucky are you to have a dedicated parking space (not all units do).

The Condo Features~

Open Floor Plan w/gorgeous wood floor

Natural woodwork thru out

Granite Counter tops/bar

Stainless Appliances

Bathroom tile floors and tub surround

Informal Dining area

Lg. windows allow for tons natural light

There is a separate large private storage unit in lower level.

Enjoy free shared Laundry room

Party room w/kitchen can be reserved



This community offers many activities from biking, running, foods/dining, art, music, transportation and so much more.



All HOA Fees - Most utilities in rent

Tenant pays Electric.

Rental Requirements -

Income must meet or exceed 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

Credit 600 min

Clean background screening

No felonies

No smoking

No pets

No more than 2person Occupancy

Sorry this Condo does not participate in section 8/Govt. Assistance



This Condo is avail NOW!!!



To schedule showing or Review Application please go to our website -

www.twincitieshomerental.com



Text with additional questions

612. 545. 8138

Be well an stay safe.

We are practicing safe physical distance.