Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202

2701 Harriet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
***QUICK MOVE IN! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Please fill out online Agent Showing form or call/Text Agent 612.545.8138

We will walk thru. virtually and then take safe measures to show property.

Twin Cities Home Rental Proudly offers you this AmazingCondo in awesome location and featuring great curb appeal inside and out!

How lucky are you to have a dedicated parking space (not all units do).
The Condo Features~
Open Floor Plan w/gorgeous wood floor
Natural woodwork thru out
Granite Counter tops/bar
Stainless Appliances
Bathroom tile floors and tub surround
Informal Dining area
Lg. windows allow for tons natural light
There is a separate large private storage unit in lower level.
Enjoy free shared Laundry room
Party room w/kitchen can be reserved

This community offers many activities from biking, running, foods/dining, art, music, transportation and so much more.

All HOA Fees - Most utilities in rent
Tenant pays Electric.
Rental Requirements -
Income must meet or exceed 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Credit 600 min
Clean background screening
No felonies
No smoking
No pets
No more than 2person Occupancy
Sorry this Condo does not participate in section 8/Govt. Assistance

This Condo is avail NOW!!!

To schedule showing or Review Application please go to our website -
www.twincitieshomerental.com

Text with additional questions
612. 545. 8138
Be well an stay safe.
We are practicing safe physical distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have any available units?
2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have?
Some of 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Harriet Ave Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.

