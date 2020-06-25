2701 28th Street East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR townhouse!



Across the street from bus stop to West Bank (UMN) and Downtown (7 line). Newer construction with gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Includes 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air/heat, and porch with downtown views. Excellent construction (Walls are over 1 foot thick and soundproof.)



Conveniently located just 2 blocks from Cub (Grocery Store) and Target,

The townhouse is in Seward Neighborhood just 1.5 miles south of West Bank UMN and 2.5 miles from downtown Minneapolis.

1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).

2 blocks from Lake street (restaurants)

3 blocks from light rail stop

3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms,

Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets



Email, text or call to come and see it for yourself.



Main Floor

Dining Room:10x10

Kitchen:11x10

Living Room:15x13



Lower Floor

Bedroom:12x9



Upper Floor

Bedroom:11x11

Bedroom:17x11



Bathrooms

Full Baths:1

1/2 Baths:1