All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2701 28th Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2701 28th Street East
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:13 AM

2701 28th Street East

2701 28th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2701 28th Street East, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR townhouse!

Across the street from bus stop to West Bank (UMN) and Downtown (7 line). Newer construction with gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Includes 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air/heat, and porch with downtown views. Excellent construction (Walls are over 1 foot thick and soundproof.)

Conveniently located just 2 blocks from Cub (Grocery Store) and Target,
The townhouse is in Seward Neighborhood just 1.5 miles south of West Bank UMN and 2.5 miles from downtown Minneapolis.
1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).
2 blocks from Lake street (restaurants)
3 blocks from light rail stop
3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms,
Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets

Email, text or call to come and see it for yourself.

Main Floor
Dining Room:10x10
Kitchen:11x10
Living Room:15x13

Lower Floor
Bedroom:12x9

Upper Floor
Bedroom:11x11
Bedroom:17x11

Bathrooms
Full Baths:1
1/2 Baths:1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 28th Street East have any available units?
2701 28th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 28th Street East have?
Some of 2701 28th Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 28th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
2701 28th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 28th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 2701 28th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2701 28th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 2701 28th Street East offers parking.
Does 2701 28th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 28th Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 28th Street East have a pool?
No, 2701 28th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 2701 28th Street East have accessible units?
No, 2701 28th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 28th Street East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 28th Street East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University