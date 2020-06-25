2701 28th Street East

Amenities
Beautiful 3 BR townhouse!
Across the street from bus stop to West Bank (UMN) and Downtown (7 line). Newer construction with gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Includes 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air/heat, and porch with downtown views. Excellent construction (Walls are over 1 foot thick and soundproof.)
Conveniently located just 2 blocks from Cub (Grocery Store) and Target,
The townhouse is in Seward Neighborhood just 1.5 miles south of West Bank UMN and 2.5 miles from downtown Minneapolis.
1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).
2 blocks from Lake street (restaurants)
3 blocks from light rail stop
3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms,
Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets
Email, text or call to come and see it for yourself.
Main Floor
Dining Room:10x10
Kitchen:11x10
Living Room:15x13
Lower Floor
Bedroom:12x9
Upper Floor
Bedroom:11x11
Bedroom:17x11
Bathrooms
Full Baths:1
1/2 Baths:1