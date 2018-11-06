2700 W 44 Th St

Amenities

Check out this addition by Renters Warehouse! This 1 bed/ 1 bath 700 sq ft condo is in an amazing location in the heart of Linden Hills. Walking distance to great restaurants like Tilia and within view of Lake Harriet. The property is a top floor beautifully maintained condo. It features an amazing kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances and a built in wine chiller. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit. Entertainment center comes with the unit. Amazing roof top deck! 1 underground parking space included. In unit washer and dryer. Pets considered with $500 deposit and must be approved by owner and HOA. $150 admin fee, $55 application fee and $7/month payment processing fee. Tenant pays electric, cable and internet. Owner pays gas, water, trash, lawn and snow. To schedule a showing copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery