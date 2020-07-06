All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2646 Madison Ave.

2646 Madison St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Madison St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR Single Family Home with Den/Office - Great Value and Great Location - 2646 Madison is a two bedroom single family home with a large den/office in the basement. Its located in the beautiful Northeast Minneapolis community that has many retailers and restaurants within walking distance and several bus lines that are close by.

The home has hardwood floors on the main floor and throughout the bedrooms. Included in the home are new appliances, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and it is cable/DirecTV/DishNetwork ready. There is also a two car garage with a fenced in yard. Laundry is included, but heat, hot and cold water and trash removal are payable by the tenant.

Please carefully review our requirements before scheduling a showing or applying for an apartment. If you do not meet these requirements, please do not schedule a showing.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Credit History:
A credit reporting agency will process a credit history of the applicant
We require new residents have a credit rating above 600

Rental History:
We will check for a positive reference from previous rental situations
First time renters may require a co-signature

Verifiable Income:
A renter's monthly household income must be three times the monthly rent
Students with financial aid need a letter verifying the amount of financial support they receive each month

Unlawful Detainers and Evictions:
We will check court records for any unlawful detainers and evictions
We do not accept individuals with unlawful detainers within the last 5 years

Criminal Arrest History:
We will check an applicant's criminal arrest history
If you have any arrests, please speak to us regarding your specific situation

We will not allow any new tenants with the following:
Felony convictions in the past 5 years
Violent felony convictions in past 10 years
Patterns of multiple arrests of any kind over the past 3 years

We will not accept new residents without a U.S. government issued photo ID so you must have one of the following:
Driver's license
State ID
US passport
Resident alien card

Everyone is welcome to apply for an apartment. A final decision will not be made until the application has been fully processed. The application process typically takes 24 hours but can take longer depending on your specific situation

(RLNE5345533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

