2646 Madison Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2BR Single Family Home with Den/Office - Great Value and Great Location - 2646 Madison is a two bedroom single family home with a large den/office in the basement. Its located in the beautiful Northeast Minneapolis community that has many retailers and restaurants within walking distance and several bus lines that are close by.



The home has hardwood floors on the main floor and throughout the bedrooms. Included in the home are new appliances, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and it is cable/DirecTV/DishNetwork ready. There is also a two car garage with a fenced in yard. Laundry is included, but heat, hot and cold water and trash removal are payable by the tenant.



Please carefully review our requirements before scheduling a showing or applying for an apartment. If you do not meet these requirements, please do not schedule a showing.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



Credit History:

A credit reporting agency will process a credit history of the applicant

We require new residents have a credit rating above 600



Rental History:

We will check for a positive reference from previous rental situations

First time renters may require a co-signature



Verifiable Income:

A renter's monthly household income must be three times the monthly rent

Students with financial aid need a letter verifying the amount of financial support they receive each month



Unlawful Detainers and Evictions:

We will check court records for any unlawful detainers and evictions

We do not accept individuals with unlawful detainers within the last 5 years



Criminal Arrest History:

We will check an applicant's criminal arrest history

If you have any arrests, please speak to us regarding your specific situation



We will not allow any new tenants with the following:

Felony convictions in the past 5 years

Violent felony convictions in past 10 years

Patterns of multiple arrests of any kind over the past 3 years



We will not accept new residents without a U.S. government issued photo ID so you must have one of the following:

Driver's license

State ID

US passport

Resident alien card



Everyone is welcome to apply for an apartment. A final decision will not be made until the application has been fully processed. The application process typically takes 24 hours but can take longer depending on your specific situation



(RLNE5345533)