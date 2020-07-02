All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2624 S.16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2624 S.16th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2624 S.16th Ave

2624 16th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2624 16th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment building is a classic updated Turn of the Century
brick and stucco with hardwood floors and woodwork to match,
generous closet space, lots of windows, and modern appliances.
This building is on the bus line, 4 blocks to Light Rail, and 2 blocks to the Greenway bike path. There is off-street parking and also on-street parking. Easy access to trendy shops, fast food, and fine dining. Minutes to both Downtown and Uptown areas.

Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
On The Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 S.16th Ave have any available units?
2624 S.16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2624 S.16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2624 S.16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 S.16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2624 S.16th Ave offers parking.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have a pool?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University