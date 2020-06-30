All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2618 Upton Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2618 Upton Ave N
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

2618 Upton Ave N

2618 North Upton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2618 North Upton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular home located just steps away from Theodore Wirth Park, where you can spend fair weathered days walking and biking the trails. Located just under 4 miles from Downtown Minneapolis, this home is perfectly located for commuters and nature enthusiasts! Walk in and instantly be greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted neutral gray walls, and ample amounts of natural light filtering in through the large windows. The perfect environment for your house plants to thrive! Cook up a hearty meal in the updated kitchen featuring all appliances, tile backsplash, perfectly complemented by the modern white cabinets. Invite friends over for the next big game and utilize the spacious finished basement, making sure no one misses out on the fun! The main floor bedrooms feature a custom closet system to help you stay organized and neatly keep personal belongings tucked away. Upstairs, is the perfect place to use as a home office space, play room, or a 3rd bedroom if needed. With so many updates and features, this is an incredible opportunity that you do not want to miss out on. Come see all the potential yourself and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Upton Ave N have any available units?
2618 Upton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Upton Ave N have?
Some of 2618 Upton Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Upton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Upton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Upton Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Upton Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Upton Ave N offer parking?
No, 2618 Upton Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Upton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 Upton Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Upton Ave N have a pool?
No, 2618 Upton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Upton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2618 Upton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Upton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Upton Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University