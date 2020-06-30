2618 Upton Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular home located just steps away from Theodore Wirth Park, where you can spend fair weathered days walking and biking the trails. Located just under 4 miles from Downtown Minneapolis, this home is perfectly located for commuters and nature enthusiasts! Walk in and instantly be greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted neutral gray walls, and ample amounts of natural light filtering in through the large windows. The perfect environment for your house plants to thrive! Cook up a hearty meal in the updated kitchen featuring all appliances, tile backsplash, perfectly complemented by the modern white cabinets. Invite friends over for the next big game and utilize the spacious finished basement, making sure no one misses out on the fun! The main floor bedrooms feature a custom closet system to help you stay organized and neatly keep personal belongings tucked away. Upstairs, is the perfect place to use as a home office space, play room, or a 3rd bedroom if needed. With so many updates and features, this is an incredible opportunity that you do not want to miss out on. Come see all the potential yourself and schedule your tour today!