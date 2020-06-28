2535 Aldrich Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access yoga

Features:

- 1,400 square feet (spacious).

- Natural wood floors, natural wood trim, nine-foot ceilings.

- Built in 1908 and completely remodeled

- Three bedrooms (ceiling fans and closets in each bedroom).

- Large living and dining room with stain glass windows, built-in buffet.

- Modern kitchen with new appliances including dishwasher, microwave and gas stove.

- Large private front porch, convenient access to bus routes and bikeways.

- New 95% high efficiency gas boilers (reduces heating costs).

- Newly painted with updated electrical

- High Speed Fiber Optic Cable

- No charge for use of washer and dryer in basement

- Garage (one space) with electric door openers included in rent.

- Quiet neighborhood, near lakes and other amenities, private back yard.



This apartment is a 3-minute walk to Aldi’s and several nearby restaurants, yoga studios, cross fit centers and coffee shops. Easy access to bike paths (Midtown Greenway) and public transportation.



Available January 1, 2020 (can move in earlier, after Dec 20, if desired).



Rent: 1,900/month (includes wifi, one garage space, free laundry, water and trash)

If interested: text Paul at 612-296-7407 with your name or reply to this posting.



Other information:

- Looking for responsible, respectful, community-minded people to live in building.

- Must complete and submit a rental application and background check to be considered (no charge).

- No smokers. This is a smoke free building.

- Minimum lease commitment through May 31 or August 31, 2020, thereafter month-to-month (with sixty-day notice).

- Security deposit is due at lease signing and is $1,900.