All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2535 Aldrich Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2535 Aldrich Ave S
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM

2535 Aldrich Ave S

2535 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2535 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Features:
- 1,400 square feet (spacious).
- Natural wood floors, natural wood trim, nine-foot ceilings.
- Built in 1908 and completely remodeled
- Three bedrooms (ceiling fans and closets in each bedroom).
- Large living and dining room with stain glass windows, built-in buffet.
- Modern kitchen with new appliances including dishwasher, microwave and gas stove.
- Large private front porch, convenient access to bus routes and bikeways.
- New 95% high efficiency gas boilers (reduces heating costs).
- Newly painted with updated electrical
- High Speed Fiber Optic Cable
- No charge for use of washer and dryer in basement
- Garage (one space) with electric door openers included in rent.
- Quiet neighborhood, near lakes and other amenities, private back yard.

This apartment is a 3-minute walk to Aldi’s and several nearby restaurants, yoga studios, cross fit centers and coffee shops. Easy access to bike paths (Midtown Greenway) and public transportation.

Available January 1, 2020 (can move in earlier, after Dec 20, if desired).

Rent: 1,900/month (includes wifi, one garage space, free laundry, water and trash)
If interested: text Paul at 612-296-7407 with your name or reply to this posting.

Other information:
- Looking for responsible, respectful, community-minded people to live in building.
- Must complete and submit a rental application and background check to be considered (no charge).
- No smokers. This is a smoke free building.
- Minimum lease commitment through May 31 or August 31, 2020, thereafter month-to-month (with sixty-day notice).
- Security deposit is due at lease signing and is $1,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have any available units?
2535 Aldrich Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have?
Some of 2535 Aldrich Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Aldrich Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Aldrich Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Aldrich Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Aldrich Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Aldrich Ave S offers parking.
Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 Aldrich Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have a pool?
No, 2535 Aldrich Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2535 Aldrich Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Aldrich Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 Aldrich Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University