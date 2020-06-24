All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
2531 Jefferson St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2531 Jefferson St NE

2531 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Location

2531 Jefferson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
You will like this sweet family starter home. Good size yard, with single car garage on quite street, near bus line. Large living room, Dining area. Eat-in Kitchen! Great full basement for storage.
All hardwood floors through out and a claw tub in the bathroom makes this home full of charm and ready for someone that can appreciate that.
Also has a nice size screened in porch for beautiful summer evenings.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal
Application fee is $45 per adult
Deposit is same as one months rent
Income must 3x the Rent
This property does not currently work with Section 8 or any other subsidy program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have any available units?
2531 Jefferson St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2531 Jefferson St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Jefferson St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Jefferson St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Jefferson St NE offers parking.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have a pool?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have accessible units?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Jefferson St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Jefferson St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
