2531 Jefferson St NE

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

You will like this sweet family starter home. Good size yard, with single car garage on quite street, near bus line. Large living room, Dining area. Eat-in Kitchen! Great full basement for storage.

All hardwood floors through out and a claw tub in the bathroom makes this home full of charm and ready for someone that can appreciate that.

Also has a nice size screened in porch for beautiful summer evenings.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal

Application fee is $45 per adult

Deposit is same as one months rent

Income must 3x the Rent

This property does not currently work with Section 8 or any other subsidy program.