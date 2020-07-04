All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2510 Upton Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2510 Upton Avenue North
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

2510 Upton Avenue North

2510 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2510 Upton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baaa6b4036 ----
Recently rehabbed 3 bedroom home just blocks away from Theodore Wirth Park features brand new carpet and paint throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms on each level.

All 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a 3/4 bath upstairs. Largest bedroom features two large closets and built in drawers.
Basement is clean and bright, laundry in basement and plenty of room for storage. 2 car garage plus a driveway in back allows for up to 4 off street parking spots.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking, pets, or section 8. Security deposit is $2000. Minimum credit score 650.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Upton Avenue North have any available units?
2510 Upton Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Upton Avenue North have?
Some of 2510 Upton Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Upton Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Upton Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Upton Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Upton Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Upton Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Upton Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2510 Upton Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Upton Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Upton Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2510 Upton Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Upton Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2510 Upton Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Upton Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Upton Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University