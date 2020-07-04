2510 Upton Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently rehabbed 3 bedroom home just blocks away from Theodore Wirth Park features brand new carpet and paint throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms on each level.



All 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a 3/4 bath upstairs. Largest bedroom features two large closets and built in drawers.

Basement is clean and bright, laundry in basement and plenty of room for storage. 2 car garage plus a driveway in back allows for up to 4 off street parking spots.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking, pets, or section 8. Security deposit is $2000. Minimum credit score 650.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.