2504 Euclid Place

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the East Isles neighborhood, just steps from Lake of the Isles, this spacious carriage house carriage house is a charming, one of a kind space for anyone looking to be in the Uptown/Lakes area. Just two blocks from Lake of the Isles, three blocks from Hennepin Ave, this upper level 1BR, 1BA with 1000 square feet of living space is an amazing location with access to all that the Uptown/Lakes neighborhoods have to offer. Unit features include new carpet recently installed, updated bathroom, gas stove, in-unit laundry, bright open living room and more!