2504 Euclid Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

2504 Euclid Place

2504 Euclid Place · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Euclid Place, Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Isles

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the East Isles neighborhood, just steps from Lake of the Isles, this spacious carriage house carriage house is a charming, one of a kind space for anyone looking to be in the Uptown/Lakes area. Just two blocks from Lake of the Isles, three blocks from Hennepin Ave, this upper level 1BR, 1BA with 1000 square feet of living space is an amazing location with access to all that the Uptown/Lakes neighborhoods have to offer. Unit features include new carpet recently installed, updated bathroom, gas stove, in-unit laundry, bright open living room and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Euclid Place have any available units?
2504 Euclid Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Euclid Place have?
Some of 2504 Euclid Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Euclid Place currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Euclid Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Euclid Place pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Euclid Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2504 Euclid Place offer parking?
No, 2504 Euclid Place does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Euclid Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Euclid Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Euclid Place have a pool?
No, 2504 Euclid Place does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Euclid Place have accessible units?
No, 2504 Euclid Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Euclid Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Euclid Place has units with dishwashers.
