east isles
343 Apartments for rent in East Isles, Minneapolis, MN
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
2316 Girard Ave S
2316 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
975 sqft
Marketed by licensed Bridge Realty, Agent. Introducing 2316 Girard Ave S, in the East Isles neighborhood. Upper and Lower units available!!! The 975 sq.
2849 Irving Ave South - 2nd Floor
2849 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Fantastic 2nd floor unit in quiet 3 unit building just steps from lake of the isles. Classic turn of the century unit with all maple hardwood floors, built-in dining room buffet, wood burning fire-place and bonus "sun-room"/Den.
Results within 1 mile of East Isles
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly.
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1092 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$855
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,101
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,284
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from coffee shops and restaurants. Many upgrades throughout, including new dishwashers, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, bike storage and storage lockers. Pet-friendly.
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finally, what you have been searching for...
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,236
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1037 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$899
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,334
783 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1162 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
