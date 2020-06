Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit parking

Beautiful lower level unit in Seward neighborhood. Hardwood flooring. Nice backyard with a fire pit, dedicated parking spots with no extra charge. Unit also includes a washer and dryer. Great Deal in a Great Neighborhood!!!



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. No pets allowed at this property. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.