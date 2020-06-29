2404 31st Ave S

Amenities
Large 1-bedroom (900 sq ft) in Seward neighborhood - Property Id: 199329
Available 3/1/2020.
Upper apartment with great light and a large bedroom in an owner-occupied triplex in the Seward neighborhood. Great dining space and living area.
Landlord pays for Water, Sewer, Trash, Laundry, Internet, Snow Removal. Electric baseboard heat keeps the apartment warm in winter and window a/c keeps it cool in summer. Tenant pays electric. Washer and dryer in the basement. Indoor bicycle storage included. Landlord provides window AC units. Storage in basement included. Street parking is ample and one off-street uncovered parking pad is available for an additional fee.
3 blocks south of Seward Coop, 2 blocks to Matthew's Park, 6 blocks to the Parkway. Easy access to U of M, I94, and the airport.
Seward Park Community Features: Club House, Playground, Wading Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Court(s), Sledding Hill, Ice Rinks
6 month and 1 year leases considered. Income 2.5 times the rent required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199329
No Pets Allowed
