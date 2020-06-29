All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2404 31st Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2404 31st Ave S
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

2404 31st Ave S

2404 31st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Seward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2404 31st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
internet access
tennis court
Large 1-bedroom (900 sq ft) in Seward neighborhood - Property Id: 199329

Available 3/1/2020.
Upper apartment with great light and a large bedroom in an owner-occupied triplex in the Seward neighborhood. Great dining space and living area.

Landlord pays for Water, Sewer, Trash, Laundry, Internet, Snow Removal. Electric baseboard heat keeps the apartment warm in winter and window a/c keeps it cool in summer. Tenant pays electric. Washer and dryer in the basement. Indoor bicycle storage included. Landlord provides window AC units. Storage in basement included. Street parking is ample and one off-street uncovered parking pad is available for an additional fee.

3 blocks south of Seward Coop, 2 blocks to Matthew's Park, 6 blocks to the Parkway. Easy access to U of M, I94, and the airport.

Seward Park Community Features: Club House, Playground, Wading Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Court(s), Sledding Hill, Ice Rinks

6 month and 1 year leases considered. Income 2.5 times the rent required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199329
Property Id 199329

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5509670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 31st Ave S have any available units?
2404 31st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 31st Ave S have?
Some of 2404 31st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 31st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2404 31st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 31st Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2404 31st Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2404 31st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2404 31st Ave S offers parking.
Does 2404 31st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 31st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 31st Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 2404 31st Ave S has a pool.
Does 2404 31st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2404 31st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 31st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 31st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University