Great upper level 3br 1ba duplex in the heart of Seward and across from Matthews Park! Spacious kitchen with dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. Separate dining room and large living room with faux fireplace. Private deck area to enjoy the Fall evenings. Full sized free washer and dryer in unit! 1 off street parking spot included. Professionally managed, background check required. Sorry no vouchers or Sect 8. $50 Application fee (per 18 year old applicant) and $150 Move in fee, 24 hours notice needed for showings. 14 month lease.