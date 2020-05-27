All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

2315 Aldrich Ave N

2315 North Aldrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2315 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3BR. 2 living spaces plus bigger bedrooms. New paint, carpet, appliances. 2 off-street parking spots, big yard, plenty of basement storage.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have any available units?
2315 Aldrich Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2315 Aldrich Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Aldrich Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Aldrich Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Aldrich Ave N offers parking.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have a pool?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Aldrich Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Aldrich Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

