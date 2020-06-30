All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
231 W 33rd St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

231 W 33rd St

231 33rd Street East · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Location

231 33rd Street East, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b8b5b608a ---- Laundry in unit! First floor 3 bedroom unit- Minneapolis! Great Urban location in the Lyndale neighborhood close to numerous dining and entertainment options, bike paths and more! This first floor unit includes updated kitchen, in unit laundry and heated porch. There's 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo each Sorry No pets allowed Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: electric/gas/any optional utility/snow Owner pays: water/sewer/trash/lawn 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo each No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/7b8b5b608a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W 33rd St have any available units?
231 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 W 33rd St have?
Some of 231 W 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
231 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 231 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 231 W 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 231 W 33rd St offers parking.
Does 231 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 W 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 231 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 231 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 231 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

