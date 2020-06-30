231 W 33rd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b8b5b608a ---- Laundry in unit! First floor 3 bedroom unit- Minneapolis! Great Urban location in the Lyndale neighborhood close to numerous dining and entertainment options, bike paths and more! This first floor unit includes updated kitchen, in unit laundry and heated porch. There's 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo each Sorry No pets allowed Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: electric/gas/any optional utility/snow Owner pays: water/sewer/trash/lawn 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo each No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/7b8b5b608a