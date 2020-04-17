Rent Calculator
2209 East 33rd Street
2209 East 33rd Street
2209 East 33rd Street
No Longer Available
Location
2209 East 33rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
2 Available 08/01/19 Clean two bedroom one bath available close to light rail and bus lines. Portable air conditioner and shared laundry in basement. Storage area in basement too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 East 33rd Street have any available units?
2209 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2209 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 2209 East 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2209 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2209 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 East 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2209 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 2209 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2209 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 2209 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2209 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2209 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
