Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just move-in and relax! Enjoy all this area has to offer. Low maintenance living in Armatage neighborhood of SW Minneapolis! 4 Bedrooms: 2 on main, 2 in lower, with main level AND lower level family rooms, ATTACHED 1 car garage plus street parking. Hardwood floors, clean, well maintained. Owner provides: water, trash, sewer, snow, lawn - all within the rent! Move-in early June. 12 month lease. Laundry in unit. Background check for 18+ aged occupants, $45 per adult.