2131 Lyndale Avenue N

Wow! Beautiful 3 bedroom home has been refinished and retouched from top to bottom, refinished wood floors, brand new carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern bathroom fixtures make this a must see!



Open floor plan, living room flows into dining room containing original built ins, leading into a kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms feature fresh paint and new carpet. Middle bedroom features walk in closet. Back bedroom contains large closet and small bonus room that could be used for storage or an office!



Off street parking, no laundry in unit.



Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking, pets, or section 8.



