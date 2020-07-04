All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2131 Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/571d92f01d ----
Wow! Beautiful 3 bedroom home has been refinished and retouched from top to bottom, refinished wood floors, brand new carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern bathroom fixtures make this a must see!

Open floor plan, living room flows into dining room containing original built ins, leading into a kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms feature fresh paint and new carpet. Middle bedroom features walk in closet. Back bedroom contains large closet and small bonus room that could be used for storage or an office!

Off street parking, no laundry in unit.

Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking, pets, or section 8.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have any available units?
2131 Lyndale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have?
Some of 2131 Lyndale Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Lyndale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Lyndale Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Lyndale Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N offer parking?
No, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Lyndale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Lyndale Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

