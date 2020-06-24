208 Portland Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Just a block off the Mississippi River in the heart of the Mill District, is this one of a kind townhome style 2BR plus den, 1.5BA Metropolitan Lofts condo for lease with rare walk-up access and private patio. Unit features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, private walkout patio, large open den on 2nd level, huge master bedroom with private balcony, private garage with tons of storage, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls (1 in private garage), water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.