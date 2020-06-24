All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 208 Portland Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
208 Portland Avenue S
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

208 Portland Avenue S

208 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Just a block off the Mississippi River in the heart of the Mill District, is this one of a kind townhome style 2BR plus den, 1.5BA Metropolitan Lofts condo for lease with rare walk-up access and private patio. Unit features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, private walkout patio, large open den on 2nd level, huge master bedroom with private balcony, private garage with tons of storage, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls (1 in private garage), water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Portland Avenue S have any available units?
208 Portland Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Portland Avenue S have?
Some of 208 Portland Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Portland Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
208 Portland Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Portland Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 208 Portland Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 208 Portland Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 208 Portland Avenue S offers parking.
Does 208 Portland Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Portland Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Portland Avenue S have a pool?
No, 208 Portland Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 208 Portland Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 208 Portland Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Portland Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Portland Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University