Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

20 2nd St NE

20 Southeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Southeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Falls and Pinnacle - Property Id: 240303

Studio in NE MPLS

Rent: $1300/month (negotiable for 2yr+ leasing)Lease starts as early as Apr 1st, 2020. Early move-in is free.

Parking: is not included, monthly rental ($110/mo) is available on the second floor in the same building, or directly across the street in the Fire Barn Ramp($55-$100/mo).

Amenities: Indoor pool /Hot Tub /Two Saunas/Two Steam Rooms/ Premium Fitness Center/ Yoga/Dance Studio/Party Room /HD Theater /Business Center /Conference Room /Indoor Heated Garage /Indoor Car Wash Bay with Dry Vacuum (Falls Garage)/Bicycle Fix-It Station (Falls Garage)/ Observation Areas /Lending Library & Sitting Area /Greenhouse Large outdoor patio with 10,000 square feet of garden space cared for by residents.

Around the building: St. Anthony Main Riverfront, Nicollet Island, Boom Island

Dining: The Sonder Shaker, Punch Pizza, Bardo, Chipotle, Masu,

Entertainments: Guthrie Theater, St Anthony Main Movie Theater, Coffee Shop, Bars

Groceries: Lund's, Wholefoods, Trader Joe's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240303
Property Id 240303

(RLNE5629132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 2nd St NE have any available units?
20 2nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 2nd St NE have?
Some of 20 2nd St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 2nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 2nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 2nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 2nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 20 2nd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 20 2nd St NE offers parking.
Does 20 2nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 2nd St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 2nd St NE have a pool?
Yes, 20 2nd St NE has a pool.
Does 20 2nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 20 2nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 2nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 2nd St NE has units with dishwashers.

