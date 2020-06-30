20 2nd St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room car wash area coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

Studio in NE MPLS



Rent: $1300/month (negotiable for 2yr+ leasing)Lease starts as early as Apr 1st, 2020. Early move-in is free.



Parking: is not included, monthly rental ($110/mo) is available on the second floor in the same building, or directly across the street in the Fire Barn Ramp($55-$100/mo).



Amenities: Indoor pool /Hot Tub /Two Saunas/Two Steam Rooms/ Premium Fitness Center/ Yoga/Dance Studio/Party Room /HD Theater /Business Center /Conference Room /Indoor Heated Garage /Indoor Car Wash Bay with Dry Vacuum (Falls Garage)/Bicycle Fix-It Station (Falls Garage)/ Observation Areas /Lending Library & Sitting Area /Greenhouse Large outdoor patio with 10,000 square feet of garden space cared for by residents.



Around the building: St. Anthony Main Riverfront, Nicollet Island, Boom Island



Dining: The Sonder Shaker, Punch Pizza, Bardo, Chipotle, Masu,



Entertainments: Guthrie Theater, St Anthony Main Movie Theater, Coffee Shop, Bars



Groceries: Lund's, Wholefoods, Trader Joe's

