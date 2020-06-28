1950 Ulysses Street Northeast

Amenities

LOWER Available 10/01/19 Classic 2BR first-floor apartment in well-maintained duplex with lots of natural light, woodwork, and built-in buffet. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. One full bath with tub and shower. Three-season porch off kitchen. Laundry hook ups and storage space in basement. First time available in 20 years!



Long-term, quiet tenant upstairs. Walk to 29th and Johnson shops and restaurants. Close to Northeast Minneapolis breweries, art studios, and parks. Easy commute to University of Minnesota and downtown Minneapolis. One block to bus.



Terms: One-year lease, $1250 security deposit due at signing. No application fees. Credit and criminal background checks required.



$1250/mo plus gas and electric. Nonsmoking building.



