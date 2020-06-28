All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1950 Ulysses Street Northeast

1950 Ulysses Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Ulysses Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Windom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
LOWER Available 10/01/19 Classic 2BR first-floor apartment in well-maintained duplex with lots of natural light, woodwork, and built-in buffet. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. One full bath with tub and shower. Three-season porch off kitchen. Laundry hook ups and storage space in basement. First time available in 20 years!

Long-term, quiet tenant upstairs. Walk to 29th and Johnson shops and restaurants. Close to Northeast Minneapolis breweries, art studios, and parks. Easy commute to University of Minnesota and downtown Minneapolis. One block to bus.

Terms: One-year lease, $1250 security deposit due at signing. No application fees. Credit and criminal background checks required.

$1250/mo plus gas and electric. Nonsmoking building.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/minneapolis-mn?lid=12507905

(RLNE5097026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have any available units?
1950 Ulysses Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have?
Some of 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Ulysses Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Ulysses Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
