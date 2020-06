Amenities

Must see 2 bedroom condo located near downtown, shopping and freeways. Open spacious floor plan with connected living room, kitchen, and dining room. Fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, and S.S. appliances with lots of storage. Tile and carpet floors. Updated bathroom with tiled shower surround. This unit has a private entrance and is located near bike trails.