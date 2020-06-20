All apartments in Minneapolis
19 W 24th St Unit 1

19 West 24th Street · (612) 802-3798
Location

19 West 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown and located at 19 W 24th Street (lower unit). The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances.

Beautiful kitchen cabinets and eat-in kitchen/island. The two bedrooms and bathroom are spacious and includes ample closet space. There is a decorative concrete stamped patio and plenty of off-street parking.

The unit has an option to be furnished or not. Furnished unit comes with living room & kitchen furniture, bedrooms furnished with bed/frame, dresser drawer, side drawers and flat screen. Security Deposit for furnished unit is $2,475 and an additional 10% of what the monthly rent.

Sorry, no pets

A minimum of 12 month lease or more!
Background check includes:
Rental & Employment
Credit / make 3x the monthly rent
Criminal and check of references

**Check out video tour and additional pictures on our website at twincitieshomerental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have any available units?
19 W 24th St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have?
Some of 19 W 24th St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 W 24th St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19 W 24th St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 W 24th St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 W 24th St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 W 24th St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
