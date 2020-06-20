19 W 24th St Unit 1

Amenities
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown and located at 19 W 24th Street (lower unit). The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances.
Beautiful kitchen cabinets and eat-in kitchen/island. The two bedrooms and bathroom are spacious and includes ample closet space. There is a decorative concrete stamped patio and plenty of off-street parking.
The unit has an option to be furnished or not. Furnished unit comes with living room & kitchen furniture, bedrooms furnished with bed/frame, dresser drawer, side drawers and flat screen. Security Deposit for furnished unit is $2,475 and an additional 10% of what the monthly rent.
Sorry, no pets
A minimum of 12 month lease or more!
Background check includes:
Rental & Employment
Credit / make 3x the monthly rent
Criminal and check of references
