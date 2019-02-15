All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1818 Russell Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1818 Russell Ave N
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:35 AM

1818 Russell Ave N

1818 Russell Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1818 Russell Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c33b24a0ee ---- This cute 2 bedroom bungalow has all the living area on 1 floor. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area with carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen plus dining room. Detached garage and large front porch. Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Russell Ave N have any available units?
1818 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Russell Ave N have?
Some of 1818 Russell Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Russell Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Russell Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1818 Russell Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Russell Ave N does offer parking.
Does 1818 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Russell Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 1818 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1818 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University