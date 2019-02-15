1818 Russell Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c33b24a0ee ---- This cute 2 bedroom bungalow has all the living area on 1 floor. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area with carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen plus dining room. Detached garage and large front porch. Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.