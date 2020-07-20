All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1706 Vincent Ave N
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1706 Vincent Ave N

1706 Vincent Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Vincent Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1706 Vincent Ave N Available 09/01/19 New paint. 3 bedroom 1 bath - Available 09/01/19! Single Family Residence. New paint. 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Minneapolis. $35 Application fee per adult. We check for criminal history, rental history credit score and verify income. Section 8 is ok if it meets affordability. 12 Month Lease preferred. Requirements: Clean criminal record. Good standing rental history, no evictions and/or unlawful detainer Verifiable monthly income, 2.5 the rent amount. In order to secure the rental property, the approved applicant is required to place a deposit. All tenants required to have service plus plan from MN

Credit must be 550 and above
- No felonies
- No Evictions/ UD's
- Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent
- 1 year of good rental history

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have any available units?
1706 Vincent Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1706 Vincent Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Vincent Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Vincent Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N offer parking?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have a pool?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Vincent Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Vincent Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
