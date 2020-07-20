Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

1706 Vincent Ave N Available 09/01/19 New paint. 3 bedroom 1 bath - Available 09/01/19! Single Family Residence. New paint. 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Minneapolis. $35 Application fee per adult. We check for criminal history, rental history credit score and verify income. Section 8 is ok if it meets affordability. 12 Month Lease preferred. Requirements: Clean criminal record. Good standing rental history, no evictions and/or unlawful detainer Verifiable monthly income, 2.5 the rent amount. In order to secure the rental property, the approved applicant is required to place a deposit. All tenants required to have service plus plan from MN



Credit must be 550 and above

- No felonies

- No Evictions/ UD's

- Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent

- 1 year of good rental history



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949107)