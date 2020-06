Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Ready for immediate move-in this extra-spacious loft includes a live/work space that can serve as a home office or studio. Located in the heart of the Northeast Mpls Arts District - steps from the thriving arts/restaurant scene near Casket, Northrup King and Quincy Street. Classic loft features include exposed brick, 17' ceilings, huge windows with South exposure, and concrete floors. Parking stalls are tandem. Storage is included.