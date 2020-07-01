165 15th Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE EMAIL BRENEE11@GMAIL.COM - Totally renovated single family home in ideal NE arts district location. Walk to Young Joni or Dangerous Man for a drink, or enjoy Saturday morning donuts at Sleepy Vs. Psycho Suzis is just a couple blocks away and the perfect patio to spend your summer on.



This home has hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the two bedrooms which have new carpet. Both bedrooms comfortably fit queen sized beds. Stainless steel appliances were just installed in March 2018 and the washer dryer were new in summer of 2018. There is a large unfinished basement for extra storage and a shed in the back yard perfect for patio furniture, a grill or even a little workshop. There is an adorable front porch perfect for curling up with a good book or to enjoy with friends!



All utilities are covered by the owners! All you need to do is shovel the city side walk in winter and maintain the lawn in the summer. Open houses happening this coming week!! Email brenee11@gmail.com for showing times



(RLNE4759866)