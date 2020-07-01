All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 165 15th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
165 15th Avenue NE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

165 15th Avenue NE

165 Northeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

165 Northeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE EMAIL BRENEE11@GMAIL.COM - Totally renovated single family home in ideal NE arts district location. Walk to Young Joni or Dangerous Man for a drink, or enjoy Saturday morning donuts at Sleepy Vs. Psycho Suzis is just a couple blocks away and the perfect patio to spend your summer on.

This home has hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the two bedrooms which have new carpet. Both bedrooms comfortably fit queen sized beds. Stainless steel appliances were just installed in March 2018 and the washer dryer were new in summer of 2018. There is a large unfinished basement for extra storage and a shed in the back yard perfect for patio furniture, a grill or even a little workshop. There is an adorable front porch perfect for curling up with a good book or to enjoy with friends!

All utilities are covered by the owners! All you need to do is shovel the city side walk in winter and maintain the lawn in the summer. Open houses happening this coming week!! Email brenee11@gmail.com for showing times

(RLNE4759866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 15th Avenue NE have any available units?
165 15th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 15th Avenue NE have?
Some of 165 15th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 15th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
165 15th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 15th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 15th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 165 15th Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 165 15th Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 165 15th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 15th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 15th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 165 15th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 165 15th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 165 15th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 15th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 15th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University