Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible residence located in the desirable East Isles within walking distance of the lake! Recent updates include: installation of 2nd fl. laundry, dining room has new built-in shelving and buffet, kitchen has new natural stone counter tops, new tile back-splash, recessed lighting and new appliances. Living room has a new fireplace and 2nd floor bedrooms have walk-in closets and jack and jill bathroom. Home has beautifully landscaped garden and private fenced in backyard.