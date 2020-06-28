1614 3rd Street NE

Amenities

NE Arts District 2 bdrm lower duplex



Updated vintage detail NE Arts District duplex. Lower 2bdrm/1bath unit 960sf with 3 season front porch. Spacious kitchen with new SS appliances, LR, DR, rear entry mudroom, basement shared laundry, storage locker, 1 car garage, gorgeous back yard, perfect for backyard BBQs, central forced air (heat and AC), s hihort walk to Young Joni, Anchor Fish, Maeve's, Hai Hai and more. Available November 1st. 6mo or 1yr lease. No pets, no smoking. $1650 (Utilities included: gas, electric, water and garbage collection)+ deposit

No Pets Allowed



