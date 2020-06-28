All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1614 3rd Street NE

1614 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NE Arts District 2 bdrm lower duplex - Property Id: 157407

Updated vintage detail NE Arts District duplex. Lower 2bdrm/1bath unit 960sf with 3 season front porch. Spacious kitchen with new SS appliances, LR, DR, rear entry mudroom, basement shared laundry, storage locker, 1 car garage, gorgeous back yard, perfect for backyard BBQs, central forced air (heat and AC), s hihort walk to Young Joni, Anchor Fish, Maeve's, Hai Hai and more. Available November 1st. 6mo or 1yr lease. No pets, no smoking. $1650 (Utilities included: gas, electric, water and garbage collection)+ deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157407p
Property Id 157407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 3rd Street NE have any available units?
1614 3rd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 3rd Street NE have?
Some of 1614 3rd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 3rd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1614 3rd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 3rd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1614 3rd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1614 3rd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1614 3rd Street NE offers parking.
Does 1614 3rd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 3rd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 3rd Street NE have a pool?
No, 1614 3rd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1614 3rd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1614 3rd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 3rd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 3rd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
