Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1535 26th St. East

1535 26th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1535 26th Street East, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1535 26th St. East Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Classic Single Family Home with Garage Available July 1! - Newly Renovated Classic Home Available July 1!

Housing Hub and Katie are proud to offer this amazing single family home.

This 3-level home offers 1256 sqft of usable and updated space with a finished basement, 3 season-porch, and 2 bedrooms on top floor. Gorgeous wood floors flow from room to room with open layout, tons of windows and higher ceilings offer lots of light and fresh air. The updated kitchen has new cabinetry, newer appliances, including gas stove and lots of space. Enjoy your updated washer and dryer along with ample storage in finished basement.

Enjoy the convenience of city living with the city's best restaurants, shopping, parks and schools just minutes from your doorstep. One of the most walkable locations in our city, WalkScore says this home is a "Biker's Paradise" and offers a rating of 98.

Private, partially fenced-in yard, with ample off-street parking and 2 car garage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.

This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions may apply along with pet fees and/or additional deposit.

This is a professionally managed property from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals make paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Don't miss out on this classic South Minneapolis gem. Schedule a showing TODAY!

Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4189282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 26th St. East have any available units?
1535 26th St. East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 26th St. East have?
Some of 1535 26th St. East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 26th St. East currently offering any rent specials?
1535 26th St. East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 26th St. East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 26th St. East is pet friendly.
Does 1535 26th St. East offer parking?
Yes, 1535 26th St. East offers parking.
Does 1535 26th St. East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 26th St. East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 26th St. East have a pool?
No, 1535 26th St. East does not have a pool.
Does 1535 26th St. East have accessible units?
No, 1535 26th St. East does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 26th St. East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 26th St. East does not have units with dishwashers.
