in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

1535 26th St. East Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Classic Single Family Home with Garage Available July 1! - Newly Renovated Classic Home Available July 1!



Housing Hub and Katie are proud to offer this amazing single family home.



This 3-level home offers 1256 sqft of usable and updated space with a finished basement, 3 season-porch, and 2 bedrooms on top floor. Gorgeous wood floors flow from room to room with open layout, tons of windows and higher ceilings offer lots of light and fresh air. The updated kitchen has new cabinetry, newer appliances, including gas stove and lots of space. Enjoy your updated washer and dryer along with ample storage in finished basement.



Enjoy the convenience of city living with the city's best restaurants, shopping, parks and schools just minutes from your doorstep. One of the most walkable locations in our city, WalkScore says this home is a "Biker's Paradise" and offers a rating of 98.



Private, partially fenced-in yard, with ample off-street parking and 2 car garage.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.



This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions may apply along with pet fees and/or additional deposit.



This is a professionally managed property from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals make paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Don't miss out on this classic South Minneapolis gem. Schedule a showing TODAY!



Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4189282)