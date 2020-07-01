1518 Irving Ave N

Amenities
Roommate Opportunity in Remodeled Upper Level Duplex with Private Bedroom in N Minneapolis! - Located near near 15th & Irving Ave across from Minneapolis North High with convenient access to downtown and near the bus line.
Looking for a 3rd roommate to live with two responsible male professionals. This is a newly remodeled upper level duplex with three bedrooms & two bathrooms. The common areas include a a large living room, kitchen, and a den. The two bathrooms are shared and you'd have a large private bedroom on the 3rd floor. Included are a washer/dryer in the unit, off-street parking, security system, and all utilities except for internet/cable which is split 3 ways.
Rental requirements: Credit over 650, income of at least $1,900 per month, 2 year minimum of previous rental history and employment or college. No pets.
To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4874683)