All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1518 Irving Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1518 Irving Ave N
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

1518 Irving Ave N

1518 Irving Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1518 Irving Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Roommate Opportunity in Remodeled Upper Level Duplex with Private Bedroom in N Minneapolis! - Located near near 15th & Irving Ave across from Minneapolis North High with convenient access to downtown and near the bus line.

Looking for a 3rd roommate to live with two responsible male professionals. This is a newly remodeled upper level duplex with three bedrooms & two bathrooms. The common areas include a a large living room, kitchen, and a den. The two bathrooms are shared and you'd have a large private bedroom on the 3rd floor. Included are a washer/dryer in the unit, off-street parking, security system, and all utilities except for internet/cable which is split 3 ways.

Rental requirements: Credit over 650, income of at least $1,900 per month, 2 year minimum of previous rental history and employment or college. No pets.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Irving Ave N have any available units?
1518 Irving Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Irving Ave N have?
Some of 1518 Irving Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Irving Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Irving Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Irving Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Irving Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1518 Irving Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Irving Ave N offers parking.
Does 1518 Irving Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Irving Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Irving Ave N have a pool?
No, 1518 Irving Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Irving Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1518 Irving Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Irving Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Irving Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Marbella on Dean
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University