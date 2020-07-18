All apartments in Minneapolis
1503 Washington Street Northeast

1503 Northeast Washington Street · (612) 470-7749
Location

1503 Northeast Washington Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 - Bottom · Avail. Aug 1

$1,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Large lower 2 Bed + Den unit available in NE Minneapolis duplex. Beautiful home with original woodwork, large pocket doors, big bedroom closets, and high ceilings. Shared washer and dryer in the basement (2 washers, 2 dryers) along with extra room for storage. No pets. The unit is 5 blocks from Indeed Brewing, Centro & Able Brewery, and the route 17 bus stop is directly across the street. This is a fun area in the heart of NE and close to downtown with lots of restaurants, breweries, art, and shops. $1490.00/mo, $1490.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call, text or email Will. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 start, possibly earlier if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have any available units?
1503 Washington Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1503 Washington Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Washington Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Washington Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Washington Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Washington Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Washington Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
