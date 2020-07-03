1326 Jefferson Street Northeast

Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom with lots of sunlight with a full 3 season porch for enjoying with friends. A full bathroom, with storage in the attic. This upper unit duplex is within walking distance to the wonderful world of NE MLPS. From bars, to breweries, to resturants, walking trails and the Mighty Mississippi River. This unit also includes a big living room and full kitchen. Off street parking or street parking for a 2nd vehicle. Tenant pays gas & electric. Dogs ONLY welcome. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR (coming soon) is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com