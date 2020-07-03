All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1326 Jefferson Street Northeast

1326 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Jefferson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e26947012 ----
This cute 2 bedroom with lots of sunlight with a full 3 season porch for enjoying with friends. A full bathroom, with storage in the attic. This upper unit duplex is within walking distance to the wonderful world of NE MLPS. From bars, to breweries, to resturants, walking trails and the Mighty Mississippi River. This unit also includes a big living room and full kitchen. Off street parking or street parking for a 2nd vehicle. Tenant pays gas & electric. Dogs ONLY welcome. By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR (coming soon) is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have any available units?
1326 Jefferson Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Jefferson Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Jefferson Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

