1314 6th Street NE

THIS IS A LARGE HOUSE WITH AMPLE ROOM FOR ALL TYPES OF SITUATIONS.



RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HEART OF NE MPLS. LARGE KITCHEN 12 X 16 VINYL FLOOR,SMOOTH TOP STOVE,NEW DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER,DIRECT VENT HOOD TO OUTSIDE.FORMAL DINING ROOM W/ NEW FINISH ON ORIGINAL OAK FLOORING

LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ NEW FINISH ON ORIGINAL OAK FLOORING

LARGE 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM OR OFFICE-W/ NEW FINISH ON ORIGINAL OAK FLOORING

ALSO FULL BATH ON 1ST FLOOR -W/ AMPLE STORAGE & NEW TILE TUB SURROUND

ALL ROOMS ON 1ST FLOOR HAVE 9 FOOT CEILINGS-SOME W/ HUNTER CEILING FANS

3 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS W/ FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPETING

FULL BATH W/ AMPLE STORAGE & FRESH PAINT UPSTAIRS ALSO

A SITTING ROOM W/ A CEDAR STORAGE CLOSET -UPSTAIRS ALSO

FRESHLY PAINTED W/ NEW CARPETING

WASHER & GAS DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT LAUNDRY AREA-NOT PART OF LEASE

GAS WATER HEATER & FORCED AIR FURNACE,CENTRAL A/C & DEHUMIDIFIER

PETS MAYBE---EXTRA RENT AND PET FEE