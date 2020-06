Amenities

Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new. The place is amazing and has a huge walkout deck and located right near Theodore Wirth Parkway and Golf Course! Pet Friendly with a $50/month pet rent. Water and Trash is included in rent. Get a $100 credit/month for taking care of lawn care and snow removal bringing rent to $1950/month. Cable ready and internet ready. $45 Application fee and a one time $100 admin fee. No Central Air but 3 of the 4 bedrooms has a fan. AC units welcomed.