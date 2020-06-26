All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

1240 S 2nd Street

1240 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1240 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Loring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
2BR+Den in the Mill District with unparalleled amenities. Unit features views of the river Stone Arch Bridge and US Bank Stadium, hardwood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and gas grill hook-up on balcony. Building amenities include 24/7 front desk staff, swimming pool, hot tub, patios, fire pits, grills, lawn bowling, community room with a kitchen designed for catering, game room with golf simulator, fitness center, separate weight room, playground, dog run, pet washing stations. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, basic cable & internet. You only pay for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S 2nd Street have any available units?
1240 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 1240 S 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 S 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1240 S 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 S 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
