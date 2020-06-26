1240 S 2nd Street

Amenities
2BR+Den in the Mill District with unparalleled amenities. Unit features views of the river Stone Arch Bridge and US Bank Stadium, hardwood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and gas grill hook-up on balcony. Building amenities include 24/7 front desk staff, swimming pool, hot tub, patios, fire pits, grills, lawn bowling, community room with a kitchen designed for catering, game room with golf simulator, fitness center, separate weight room, playground, dog run, pet washing stations. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, basic cable & internet. You only pay for electric.