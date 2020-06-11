1215 Marshall Street

Amenities
Unit offers granite counter tops, hardwood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplace & washer/ dryer in unit. Located near local art crawls, Artists Lofts, Bunny’s and more! The building features a lounge area, event space and the famous Grain Belt Friendship room, a one-of-a- kind pub with a past, all great spots to meet your neighbors. PHOTOS ARE OF THE MODEL UNIT. Pricing and availability subject to change daily! RENTAL SPECIAL: Start a lease before 9/30/19 and receive $1,000 off your month of rent.