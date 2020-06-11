All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

1215 Marshall Street

1215 Marshall Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit offers granite counter tops, hardwood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplace & washer/ dryer in unit. Located near local art crawls, Artists Lofts, Bunny’s and more! The building features a lounge area, event space and the famous Grain Belt Friendship room, a one-of-a- kind pub with a past, all great spots to meet your neighbors. PHOTOS ARE OF THE MODEL UNIT. Pricing and availability subject to change daily! RENTAL SPECIAL: Start a lease before 9/30/19 and receive $1,000 off your month of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Marshall Street have any available units?
1215 Marshall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Marshall Street have?
Some of 1215 Marshall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Marshall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Marshall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Marshall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1215 Marshall Street offer parking?
No, 1215 Marshall Street does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Marshall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 1215 Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Marshall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
