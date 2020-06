Amenities

Live in the action in this spacious 2 bedroom available at Lumen on Lagoon in Uptown. Located in the heart of Calhoun Square, just steps from everything Calhoun Square and Uptown have to offer. This 2 BR features a tremendous open floor plan, wood flooring in living space, tons of light from floor to ceiling windows, large kitchen island, granite counters, stainless appliances, and more! Included in rent is parking, water/sewer/trash.