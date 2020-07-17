119 Cecil St SE Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Now showing this two-bed, 1-bath upper level duplex unit available early Sept. in Minneapolis!



Beautiful wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy. Highly desirable Prospect Park location, walking distance to the U of M, restaurants and a short commute to downtown Minneapolis and Saint Paul.



The wood floors, open floor plan and nicely updated kitchen offer a welcoming touch. Upper unit tenants have rights to detached 2-car garage and are responsible for yard care and snow removal. In-Unit laundry included.



Security Deposit: $1,100. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. All utilities included in rent!



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!