119 Cecil St SE Unit 2

Amenities
Now showing this two-bed, 1-bath upper level duplex unit available early Sept. in Minneapolis!
Beautiful wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy. Highly desirable Prospect Park location, walking distance to the U of M, restaurants and a short commute to downtown Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
The wood floors, open floor plan and nicely updated kitchen offer a welcoming touch. Upper unit tenants have rights to detached 2-car garage and are responsible for yard care and snow removal. In-Unit laundry included.
Security Deposit: $1,100. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. All utilities included in rent!
Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.
Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!