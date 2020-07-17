All apartments in Minneapolis
119 Cecil St SE Unit 2

119 Southeast Cecil Street · (952) 893-9900
Location

119 Southeast Cecil Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now showing this two-bed, 1-bath upper level duplex unit available early Sept. in Minneapolis!

Beautiful wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy. Highly desirable Prospect Park location, walking distance to the U of M, restaurants and a short commute to downtown Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The wood floors, open floor plan and nicely updated kitchen offer a welcoming touch. Upper unit tenants have rights to detached 2-car garage and are responsible for yard care and snow removal. In-Unit laundry included.

Security Deposit: $1,100. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. All utilities included in rent!

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have any available units?
119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have?
Some of 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Cecil St SE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
