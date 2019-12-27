All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1123 Kenwood Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1123 Kenwood Pkwy
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

1123 Kenwood Pkwy

1123 Kenwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1123 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44b737f051 ---- Spacious, sun-filled duplex on Kenwood Parkway with hardwood floor, natural woodwork, ornamental fireplace, built ins, updated baths and kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms, common patio as well as private yard space, no shared walls between units. Laundry and storage space in the basement. Pet Policy: Dog welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee, Cat welcome with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Management approval required. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: 2 car garage. Laundry: washer/dryer. Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have any available units?
1123 Kenwood Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have?
Some of 1123 Kenwood Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Kenwood Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Kenwood Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Kenwood Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Kenwood Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Kenwood Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University