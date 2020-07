Amenities

Charming single family home located on the edge of UM campus just off 35W and Broadway Ave. This home features fresh paint, hardwood, central air, updated bathrooms and 2 stall detached garage. Easy freeway access and close proximity to parks, bus lines, the Quarry shopping center, and more. Lawn maintenance included. This one is available immediately so call anytime to set up a showing.