1108 29th Avenue NE

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pet friendly 2 Bedroom Home NE Minneapolis!



Beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 1 bath home located in prime NE Minneapolis. House features a bright and sunny kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathroom, natural woodwork and generous room sizes. Located close proximity to parks, golf course and endless restaurant and entertainment options. Pet Friendly!



**Tenants are Not allowed to park in the shared driveway**

Street parking is included. The driveway is not available for daily parking. Occasional passage to park a vehicle / move something into the garage may be available with communication with the neighbor.

The driveway is a skinny shared driveway with the property line running right down the middle.



Must meet all the criteria before applying

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Maximum occupancy limit 3

No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

**Tenants are not allowed to park in the shared driveway**



Copy and paste the link for a virtual showing:



https://youtu.be/wU4DUeRQm-g



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/08634b306b