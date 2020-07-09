All apartments in Minneapolis
1108 29th Avenue NE
1108 29th Avenue NE

1108 Northeast 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Northeast 29th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pet friendly 2 Bedroom Home NE Minneapolis!

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 1 bath home located in prime NE Minneapolis. House features a bright and sunny kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathroom, natural woodwork and generous room sizes. Located close proximity to parks, golf course and endless restaurant and entertainment options. Pet Friendly!

**Tenants are Not allowed to park in the shared driveway**
Street parking is included.  The driveway is not available for daily parking. Occasional passage to park a vehicle / move something into the garage may be available with communication with the neighbor.
The driveway is a skinny shared driveway with the property line running right down the middle.

Must meet all the criteria before applying 
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% 
Maximum occupancy limit 3
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date 
Security deposit is=1 month's rent 
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable 
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/   
  **Tenants are not allowed to park in the shared driveway**  

Copy and paste the link for a virtual showing:

https://youtu.be/wU4DUeRQm-g

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/08634b306b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

