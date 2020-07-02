All apartments in Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2
Last updated November 27 2019

1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2

1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available December 1st 2019 - September 2020.

In the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis, this upper-level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Shared laundry is in the basement and 1 garage stall for storage is included in rent. The best part about this unit is the location. Several bus stops are nearby on Hennepin and some local favorite food spots are just blocks away.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

