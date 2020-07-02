1105 Southeast 23rd Avenue - 2

Amenities

Available December 1st 2019 - September 2020.



In the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis, this upper-level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Shared laundry is in the basement and 1 garage stall for storage is included in rent. The best part about this unit is the location. Several bus stops are nearby on Hennepin and some local favorite food spots are just blocks away.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for combined income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.