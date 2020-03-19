All apartments in Minneapolis
110 1st Avenue NE
110 1st Avenue NE

110 1st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

110 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Large 2BR with great views of Downtown Skyline and riverfront, in walking distance of the best of St Anthony Main. Available either furnished or unfurnished. Unit features 2 balconies, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, large living room and dinning room space, and 1 indoor parking stall. 2nd parking stall and storage units available for additional costs, (see agent for details.) Building amenities include fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, huge communal patio, theatre, community room and more. The Falls is located within 1 block of Nye’s, Kramarczuks, Keegan’s Pub, and Main Street. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

