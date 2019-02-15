11 S 12th Street

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live in the heart of Minneapolis in one of the most charming and character-filled condos in Downtown Minneapolis! With multiple restaurants and Lund's/Byerly's across the street, quick access to public transportation, this well-designed and optimized corner condo unit is perfect for the urban explorer. After happy hour, come home to enjoy an extremely clean and character-filled unit and a building equipped with free laundry and nearby heated parking available. Available January 1st, 2019.