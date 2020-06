Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has been completely refinished from top to bottom with new flooring, new kitchen, new appliances, both bathrooms fully remodeled, LED lighting through-out the entire home, new 2nd floor porch, refinished oak wood, High-efficiency furnace and water heater. NEW fully insulated exterior and interior walls, acoustic sound dampening between main floor and 2nd floor. Wired for CATV and Cat5E. All new siding, roof, gutters, etc. 2019.