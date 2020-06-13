1080 25th Ave SE

Amenities

Beautiful 3bd 2ba House Near U of M and Downtown



Welcome to this exceptional opportunity to rent a beautiful old charm house in a very desired area. This move-in ready house was recently renovated and offers old world charm, great interior space, huge yard, stainless steel appliances and convenient access to downtown, NE Mpls, the U of M and St. Paul. This move-in ready home has so much charm and potential. It's located between the U of M St. Paul and Minneapolis campus with easy access to bus (3, 61) and the freeway. This home is great for you if you need a place to live during your undergrad or grad school studies, or if you work in downtown. It's 10-15 minutes away from downtown.



Landlord pays for water and trash.

Tenants pay for gas and electricity.

No Pets Allowed



