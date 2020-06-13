All apartments in Minneapolis
1080 25th Ave SE

1080 25th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1080 25th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 11/01/19 Beautiful 3bd 2ba House Near U of M and Downtown - Property Id: 153431

Welcome to this exceptional opportunity to rent a beautiful old charm house in a very desired area. This move-in ready house was recently renovated and offers old world charm, great interior space, huge yard, stainless steel appliances and convenient access to downtown, NE Mpls, the U of M and St. Paul. This move-in ready home has so much charm and potential. It's located between the U of M St. Paul and Minneapolis campus with easy access to bus (3, 61) and the freeway. This home is great for you if you need a place to live during your undergrad or grad school studies, or if you work in downtown. It's 10-15 minutes away from downtown.

Landlord pays for water and trash.
Tenants pay for gas and electricity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153431p
Property Id 153431

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 25th Ave SE have any available units?
1080 25th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 25th Ave SE have?
Some of 1080 25th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 25th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1080 25th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 25th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1080 25th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1080 25th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1080 25th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1080 25th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 25th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 25th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1080 25th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1080 25th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1080 25th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 25th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 25th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
